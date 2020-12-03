Police: 12-year-old girl killed when gun discharges in neighboring apartment

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a girl was killed after a man’s gun in a neighboring apartment discharged.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:01 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment in the 7300 block of Brooke Boulevard on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Lidia Ghide, 12, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she later died.

Police say Eric Carpenter, 42, was handling a rifle in a neighboring apartment, when the gun discharged and struck Ghide, who was in an adjacent apartment.

Carpenter has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.