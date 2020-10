COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police says Jaden Peppers-White left his home after an argument with a family member. Police believe he’s on the West side of Columbus.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black jeans, and white shoes. He has black hair, brown eyes. He’s 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.