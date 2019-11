DUBLIN (WCMH) — Nearly 1,400 AEP customers were without power Saturday morning after a utility pole fire that impacted northwest Columbus as well as Dublin and Worthington.

The pole fire occurred on Bethel Road and the power outage occurred at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday after the pole was de-energized due to the fire, according to a spokesperson with American Electric Power.

AEP said crews said power was restored for all customers at about 9:30 a.m.