DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men charged in the Polaris Fashion Place shootings from last March has been sentenced.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, Anthony Truss was sentenced Monday to 11-15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in December.

Truss and LeVon Sommerville exchanged gunfire inside the shopping center on March 3, 2021, according to court documents.

“Anthony Truss endangered not only the life of his own child, but those of innocent citizens shopping at Polaris Mall that day. His actions deserved a severe consequence like the Court handed down today. For at least 11 years, society will by safe from this dangerous individual,” Schiffel stated in a release.

Truss pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a three-year gun specification and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, during a hearing December 7.

Sommerville was sentenced in October to 13 and 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

This was the first shooting inside the mall in March. The second happened on March 15 in a confrontation between two groups. Again, no one was injured in the shooting.