Polaris Fashion Place reopens one day after shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Polaris Fashion Place reopened Tuesday after it was shut down Monday for the second time in less than two weeks because of gunfire in the mall.
Law enforcement patrols near the mall were evident Tuesday, as were shoppers returning to the area.
The most recent shooting occurred Monday afternoon. Investigators say shots were fired when two groups were fighting in a main area of the lower level. No one was injured, and the mall was safely evacuated.
Police are reviewing surveillance video and trying to identify possible suspects.
The first shooting occurred March 3 between two men inside of a store. Police have identified the two men but have yet to arrest either.
Washington Prime Group, which owns Polaris, thanked law enforcement in a statement. It read in part:
At Polaris Fashion Place the safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. According to local law enforcement officials, there have been no reported injuries as a result of the isolated incident that occurred today. Our team immediately implemented safety protocols and we continue to cooperate with all police procedures. Over the past two weeks, we have had extra security at Polaris Fashion Place and will continue to increase security presence and work with local law enforcement. We would like to thank our law enforcement agency partners for their quick response ensuring everyone’s safety: Columbus Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Genoa Township Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Worthington Police Department. We continue to work with each of these agencies to cooperate with all of their procedures.