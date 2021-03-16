Polaris Fashion Place reopens one day after shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Polaris Fashion Place reopened Tuesday after it was shut down Monday for the second time in less than two weeks because of gunfire in the mall.

Law enforcement patrols near the mall were evident Tuesday, as were shoppers returning to the area.

The most recent shooting occurred Monday afternoon. Investigators say shots were fired when two groups were fighting in a main area of the lower level. No one was injured, and the mall was safely evacuated.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and trying to identify possible suspects.

The first shooting occurred March 3 between two men inside of a store. Police have identified the two men but have yet to arrest either.

Washington Prime Group, which owns Polaris, thanked law enforcement in a statement. It read in part: