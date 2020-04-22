Polar bear cub’s name officially announced by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Live Now
POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The votes are in! The new polar bear cub at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has now officially been named.

The Columbus Zoo previously launched a naming opportunity for the male cub, a few months after he was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, to mother, Aurora.  The public was asked to choose between the names Minik, Kulu and Corky. 

The Animal Care team selected the first two names, while Armstrong World Industries, which has supported the zoo for years, selected Corky to honor their beginnings as a cork manufacturer. 

Nearly 42 thousand votes were counted, representing 67 countries. The winning name received 48% of the vote.

The results were chosen to be revealed on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22, to, “… bring attention to the vulnerable polar bear’s fight for survival in the disappearing Arctic,” according to a zoo spokesperson.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the new polar bear cub, his family and inspiration behind the selected names.

