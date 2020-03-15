Polar bear cub update: Columbus Zoo’s new cub is learning to swim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 15-week-old male polar bear cub at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is certainly growing up fast.

Just a few weeks ago, the cub was learning to walk, figuring out a comfortable sleeping arrangement with mom, learning the meaning of mom’s “wake up” call, and practicing his hunting skills.

Now, the cub is working on another life skill — learning to swim.

In a video shared on the zoo’s Facebook page, the 41-pound cub is at first nudged into the pool by his mother, but apparently finds he enjoys the water.

After the lesson, Aurora and her cub can be seen frolicking about in the bears’ behind-the-scenes yard.

“The animal care team says he is very inquisitive, but is quick to run back to mom if he is unsure about something before he gives it another go!” the zoo posted.

Aurora, the cub, and all the zoo’s other animals will be closed off to the public temporarily as the zoo announced Sunday it is closing down due to the coronavirus.