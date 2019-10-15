Podcast preserves Ohio’s Latino history

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Preserving the history of Ohio’s Hispanic and Latino community, one story at a time. That’s the goal of a popular podcast in Columbus. One that started in a classroom at Ohio State, but now speaks all across the country.

Ohio Habla has recorded more than 80 podcasts since its start in late 2017.

Elena Foulis is the voice behind it.

“I wanted to offer a platform for our Latino community to tell their stories,” Foulis said.

A professor at OSU and Mexican immigrant herself, Foulis said the project developed from an oral history project about Latino’s in Ohio. It features interviews with people taking on tough topics like immigration and politics, to fun things like family, food, and quinceaneras.

To date, it has garnered more than 15 thousand downloads across the country.

“I don’t know where we rank in national podcasts, but I am pretty proud of that,” Foulis said.

In addition to documenting a piece of central Ohio history, she hopes the podcasts, also breaks down stereotypes.

“Not only that is of value to our community, but maybe others who want to learn how to engage with their neighbors,” Foulis said.

You can listen to the podcast at https://u.osu.edu/heritage/ohio-habla-podcast/.