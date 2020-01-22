Plumbers say winterize your home before it’s too late

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Frozen water pipes that suddenly burst can cause thousands of dollars in damage for homeowners. Plumbers are warning urging homeowners to winterize their homes before it gets too cold.​

Derick Burnside from Waterworks often sees what can happen if homeowners neglect to winterize their homes.

“Water damage is extreme. Obviously if you catch it fast enough you can limit how much damage there is,” said Burnside.

The damage can cost a homeowner thousands.​

“Water damage. You can cause carpets to mildew. They smell they’ll have to be thrown out. Water damage to walls, drywall will actually crumble and fall apart. Ceilings can collapse and fall apart,” said Burnside.

When temperatures drop below freezing it causes water pipes to burst at a moments notice.​

“You can live in a home for 30 years and not have a problem. That one day all of a sudden temps drop down to zero,” said Burnside.

It’s good business for him, Burnside said busted water pipes can be avoided by winterizing your home now.​ It’s the most important thing you can do.​

“If you’re going to go away for a weekend. Leave your furnace alone . Leave it set where you normally keep it set. You’re only going away a couple of days. You won’t see a significant savings by trying to turn it down,” said Burnside. ​

If you’re gone for weeks, he said you should call a plumber.

“Drain the water lines down prepare your house for the power goes out. If the furnace isn’t going to run prepare your house on emergency. Even if you turn your water off. If the line should break while your gone it’s not going to flood your house. You have to deal with repairs,” said Burnside. ​

For exposed pipes like under your sink or basement, he suggests covering them with insulation.​ Burnside says its not expensive and you can get it from most hardware stores.​