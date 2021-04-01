Planned Parenthood sues over Ohio telemedicine abortion ban

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
planned parenthood external_91511

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Planned Parenthood announced Thursday it has filed a lawsuit over the state’s ban on telemedicine abortion.

Governor Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 260 in January. The law requires a doctor to be present when patients take the initial dose of an abortion-inducing drug, Mifepristone. Violating the law is a fourth degree felony.

Mifepristone is approved by the FDA, in a regimen with another medication called
misoprostol, to end a pregnancy within 70 days of the first day of a woman’s last menstrual
period.

The law takes effect April 12. The lawsuit seeks to keep it from going into force.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss