Plane crashes at Madison County airport

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a plane crash in Madison County.

Troopers say the plane crashed at the Madison County airport, Wednesday morning.

The airport is located off of U.S. 40, north of London.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the airport is currently closed for inbound and outbound flights due to the crash.

No other information was released.

NBC4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.