Plane crash in Scioto County: victims named

McDermott, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims of a plane crash in Scioto County have been named as David Lewis James, 64, and Lori Denise James, 62, officials say.

According to troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, they are investigating a plane crash that occurred today around 10:50 am. The plane struck a hillside in a wooded area near Sheep Ranch Hollow Rd, off State Route 104, OSHP said in a press release.

The plane was a 2015 Lancair Evolution that was occupied by the pilot and one passenger. Both occupants were killed on impact, the press release said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Dept., Union and Rush VFD and Scioto Squad 2. The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are conducting their own investigation.

