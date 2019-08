The pilot of a homemade plane that crashed in Heath suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, according to the Licking County Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Saturday when the plane took a nosedive just after takeoff at 530 Heath Road, according to law enforcement officials at the scene.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, officials said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.