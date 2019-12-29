Attempted pizzeria robber flees after employees refuse demands in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a suspect armed with a machete who attempted to rob a southeast Columbus pizzeria and one of its delivery drivers Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, an unknown man walked into the Donatos pizzeria on Thurman Avenue Saturday at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Armed with a machete, the suspect approached one of the shop’s workers, demanding money or else he would kill the employee. The employee refused, and the suspect then ran out the front door of the store.

In the parking lot, the suspect approached a delivery driver, again demanding money. The driver refused and the suspect again ran away, heading down an alleyway toward Oakwood Avenue.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He is estimated to be between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black/camouflage mask, a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants, and was carrying a machete.

He was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.