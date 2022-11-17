COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again.

Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye.

Police say Cannon, 43, confronted the victim as they were living in a detached garage in the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue. The dispute was over the disappearance of drugs: approximately two ounces of fentanyl. Cannon, who was also staying at the residence, is accused of grabbing a pipe and hitting the victim over the head several times while threatening to kill him.

The victim escaped and got a ride to Grand Medical Center, where police say he was treated for a shattered eye socket, a ruptured right eyeball, and a laceration to his scalp.

In 2018, Cannon was listed among the U.S. Marshals’ top four most wanted fugitives in central Ohio. He was arrested in January 2019 on burglary charges and sentenced to five years of community control. Records show that despite failing several drug tests or failing to show up for others, his sentence was terminated after two years.

Cannon is expected to be arraigned Thursday.