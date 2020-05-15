Local bar using UV to sanitize space when it re-opens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A year ago, Blue Jackets fans packed inside Pins Mechanical Company’s downtown location to watch playoff hockey. But these days, at that location and its Bridge Park location in Dublin, it is quiet and empty as they ponder how to safely re-open.

“With us being a high-touch facility, we knew we had to solve pretty quick. To frankly [make] my-self feel comfortable, and our guests,” said Troy Allen, founder of Pins owner Rise Brands.

One area of concern for Pins; their signature duckpin bowling lanes.

“You have two lanes, right next to each other, and when we open up, it’ll be two lanes per one group,” said Allen. “So, we keep people away from each other. But you still have the idea of, we can’t stand there and clean every ball as it comes through.”

The solution is buying 55-watt medical grade UV sanitizers for the lanes that can clean every ball in as short as two seconds. Each sanitizer costs $500.

“The ability to say after every throw, the balls are sanitized, it was a no-brainer,” said Allen.

Beyond the duckpin bowling, Pins has distanced tables beyond six feet, will add plexiglass to the bar area, and increase signage throughout the space. The cleaning staff will wear green vests and use handheld UV wands to sanitize tables and other common touchpoints.

“Our cleaning people are like lifeguards. They are sitting there, watching our pool, which is our space,” said Allen. “We want our customers to see that visual of, yes, this has been cleaned. The visual of seeing our people constantly out there, seeing the UV.”

For now, pinball machines are off, and the ping pong and foosball tables have been removed. But when allowed, there is a 35-watt UV box that can sanitize all equipment in eight seconds.

“Our environment is going to be big open air, plenty of room for people but duckpin bowling is the only thing we will have right now. We’ve solved for that. We have a solve for the other things too but legally we’re not allowed to do it,” said Allen.

“Putting stuff like this in is not a stopgap. It’s a permanent solution.”

Pins staff will wear gloves and face coverings, but customers will not be required to. Pins plans to open June 3 at both Central Ohio locations. For now, they will be open only Wednesday through Sunday, allowing them to deep clean on Monday and Tuesday.