COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Customers now can get a taste of Rise Brands’ expansion into food.

The Columbus-based owner of Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade are veterans at giving visitors things to do and things to drink.

With Weenie Wonder, the company is giving its guests something to eat.

The first location is now open at Bridge Park in Dublin, nestled between the Pins Mechanical and 16-Bit spaces. Another is in the works for the Pins at Easton Town Center as well.

Founder Troy Allen talked to Columbus Business First last summer about the new concept, which like other Rise ventures, is born from nostalgia.

The fast-casual menu has an assortment of $6 signature hot dogs like the Wingdinger, topped with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, celery, blue cheese and cheddar, and the Taco Crunch, with coney sauce, jalapenos, cheddar, sour cream and jalapeno Fritos. There’s a build-your-own option too. Veggie dogs can be substituted for $1 more.

Sides are $4 and include jojos (fried potato wedges to those not from Northeast Ohio), tots, coleslaw and mac-n-cheese.

The $6 shakes are made-to-order and available in vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Allen previously said there’s interest in other markets where Rise concepts operate, but the immediate goal is to test the idea in Dublin and Easton and expand around Columbus.

In addition to Pins, which has grown to seven locations, and 16-Bit, which has three standalone bars as well as those within or next to a Pins, Rise Brands also has two No Soliciting private bars downtown and at Bridge Park. The downtown location added a kitchen last year.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.