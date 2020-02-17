Piketon church vandalized, burglarized

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A church in Piketon is closed and boarded up after vandals broke in, stealing or destroying everything they could get their hands on.

The owner of Soul’s Harbor Ministries Church in Piketon said everything they worked so hard for is gone.

The damage inside of the church is so bad, it brought Lesa Coy to tears.

“It’s not bad enough they’re going to steal from a church and vandalize it,” Coy said. “Destroyed the entire inside of the pulpit. It takes a special kind of person to be that awful. It’s, it’s so disgusting that we come by to get my father in-law’s bible, and it seems to be one of the ones pages were ripped out of. The hymnals were destroyed. They kicked the back of the pews to destroy the holders.”

The organ and pulpit were all broken. The heat and air and audio systems were all gone.

Vandals also threw buckets of paint everywhere and even stole one of the church’s bells, which was more than 100 years old, from the roof.

The door may be closed for now, but that’s not stopping its members from having church.

“So we started having services at the house. We came by to get a few things to take to her house to have,” said Coy.