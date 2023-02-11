PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman in Piketon was arrested Friday for drug related offenses while she was out on bond from a previous arrest.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search was conducted at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon on Friday. Agents found a large amount of meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and cash at the house.

Peggy Lansing, who was out on bond from a previous arrest related to drugs, was arrested for having a weapon under disability. A Pike County Grand Jury will consider additional evidence to possibly add charges for Lansing.