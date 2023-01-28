WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old Belgian Malinois K-9 officer with the Waverly Police Department died Saturday morning.

According to the Waverly Police Department, Sergeant K-9 Gold, a long-time officer with the department, passed at Ohio MedVet with his handler, Sgt. Taylor, and his family and Waverly Police Chief John Winfield by his side.

Gold began his law enforcement career in 2013 with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Waverly department in 2016.

Born in France on Oct. 27, 2011, Gold was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotics detection, and criminal apprehension by Storm Dog Tactical K9. He aided multiple law enforcement agencies with countless drug seizures, finding evidence, and apprehending suspects.

The K-9 officer’s cruiser will remain parked outside the Waverly Police Department on Monday for those who wish to pay their respects. Updates to the Waverly police’s Facebook page and K-9 Gold’s Facebook page will notify the community when Gold is brought home by his family.