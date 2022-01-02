WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Waverly City Schools has canceled classes for students Monday due to concerns over COVID-19.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, staff will be required to report for an in-service day Monday.
(File/Getty)