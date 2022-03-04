PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A U.S. Marshal Task Force agent was life-flighted to a Columbus hospital in critical condition Friday.

The agent was struck by a vehicle while serving an arrest warrant to 48-year-old Keith McGuin at the 2300 block of Dry Bone Road in Peebles, Ohio, Friday morning, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office and a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the agent has been released from the hospital.

McGuin, who had warrants for weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, reportedly “aggressively ignored” officers’ orders to stop operating his tan Buick, the sheriff’s office said.

The 48-year-old then charged at one of the responding investigators and struck him with his vehicle, prompting officers to fire their weapons at McGuin, the sheriff’s office said.

A high-speed chase of McGuin ensued throughout Pike County, stopping on Beavers Ridge Road where McGuin “intentionally rammed his vehicle into a Pike County Sheriff’s vehicle,” according to the release.

While deputies arrested McGuin, a 31-year-old passenger in the car fled on foot into a wooded area but was quickly apprehended by officers.

In addition to McGuin’s outstanding warrants, he was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, attempted murder and felonious assault on an officer. Additional federal charges against McGuin are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, according to the sheriff’s office. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will help investigate the crash involving the Pike County Sheriff’s vehicle.

McGuin’s case will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury, the sheriff’s office said.