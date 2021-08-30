Two people arrested, third person sought in Pike County killing

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in jail while authorities search for a third in connection to the death of a Pike County man earlier this month.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Dale Cox and Ashley Lynn Landrum are currently in the Ross County jail facing murder charges related to the death of Christopher Martin, 65, on Aug. 21.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dalton James Boyd, who is also wanted in connection with Martin’s death.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call from a home on the 2200 block of Muddy Fork Road in Bainbridge at approximately 9:20 a.m. Aug. 21. Martin had been shot and was still alive at the time of the call, but was later pronounced dead by the Pike County coroner at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said interviews and text messages showed Cox, Landrum, and Boyd were allegedly part of the crime that led to Martin’s death.

On Aug. 28, the sheriff’s office said it found out Cox and Landrum were in Highland County. With the assistance of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Cox and Landrum were taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant for the home where they were found, on the 7700 block of Overman Road, allegedly turned up numerous amounts of drugs and a firearm.

Cox appeared in Pike County Court Monday, where bail was set at $1 million cash. Landrum is incarcerated in Ross County on unrelated charges, and an arrest warrant for murder has been issued in Pike County.

Anyone with any information on Boyd’s location or any other information regarding the case is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by the Waverly Police Department, Pike County Prosecutors Office, Piketon Police, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Investigation, Greenfield Police Department, Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals.