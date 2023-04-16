PEE PEE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured after a crash in Pike County where a car ended up trapped under a jackknifed car hauling truck early Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 23 North near Howard Road in Pike County in Pee Pee Township at approximately 1:10 a.m.

A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 car hauler were driving north on U.S. 23 when the Malibu made an improper lane change, the state patrol said. The Malibu hit the truck, causing it to jackknife, trapping the Malibu under its trailer.

The driver of the Malibu, a 23-year-old Leesburg, Ohio, woman, and a passenger, a Peebles, Ohio woman, were taken to Adena Pike Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ram, a 30-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man, was not injured.

The road was closed for approximately 90 minutes while the crash was investigated.

In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Ambulance responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.