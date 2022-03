PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash in Pike County left a man dead, early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 1:35 a.m., John D. Lightle, 49, of Waverly, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma in a curve along Buchanan Road, near S.R. 772, when he lost control of the truck.

Troopers say the truck went off the roadway, struck a culvert, a driveway pole and then a tree.

Lightle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.