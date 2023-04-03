MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are dead after a semi-truck crashed into an SUV in Marion Township, Pike County, Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on State Route 32 at the intersection of State Route 335 at approximately 4:53 p.m.

OSHP said a 2006 Ford Escape, driven by Stephen D. Stapleton, 34, of Waverly, was traveling north on SR-335 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ford was hit by a 2000 Peterbilt truck, driven by a 74-year-old Vinton man, traveling east on SR-32.

Stapleton and his two passengers — Krysta M. Stapleton, 36, of Waverly, and Stephen F. Stapleton, 73, of Waverly — were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaver and Stockdale fire departments, the Ohio Department of Energy, Portsmouth Ambulance, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.