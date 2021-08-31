Third suspect arrested in Pike County killing

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said the third suspect wanted in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man is in custody.

The sheriff’s office said Dalton James Boyd, 28, was taken into custody Monday at approximately 7 p.m. in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Martin on Aug. 21.

Aaron Dale Cox and Ashley Lynn Landrum are also being held as suspects in the shooting.

Boyd is being held at the Scioto County Jail awaiting arraignment on murder charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call from a home on the 2200 block of Muddy Fork Road in Bainbridge at approximately 9:20 a.m. Aug. 21. Martin had been shot and was still alive at the time of the call, but was later pronounced dead by the Pike County coroner at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said interviews and text messages showed Cox, Landrum, and Boyd were allegedly part of the crime that led to Martin’s death.

On Aug. 28, the sheriff’s office said it found out Cox and Landrum were in Highland County. With the assistance of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Cox and Landrum were taken into custody without incident. A search warrant for the home where they were found, on the 7700 block of Overman Road, allegedly turned up numerous amounts of drugs and a firearm.

Pike County was aided in Boyd’s arrest by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Waverly Police Department.