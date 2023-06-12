WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A person of interest has been taken into custody as investigators look into a Pike County fatal shooting in May of a southern Ohio man.

The Pike County sheriff’s office states that they received a report on the morning of May 28 of a body on the roadway of State Route 772. Authorities arrived and found 35-year-old Luke Bricker of West Portsmouth dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation led to 18 search warrants and resulted in one person of interest being taken into custody on unrelated charges. Once authorities complete its investigation, a grand jury will decide if there will be an indictment for murder. Investigators currently do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, per the sheriff’s office.