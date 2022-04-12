PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were arrested after two drug searches were conducted in Piketon by multiple agencies, per the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple Southern Ohio officials searched two locations on April 1 in Piketon after search warrants came after an investigation.

The warrants were executed at 220 East Third Street and 215 Forsythe Street where officials found meth, Xanax, fentanyl, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes, per police.

Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans states that Joseph Lemaster, Sarah Trent, Christopher Hodge, Joshua Goode, and Billie Jo Osbourne were all arrested on drug related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.