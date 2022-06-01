WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three days before he disappeared on July 4, 2020, a multi-agency task force raided the home of Raymont Willis II on the suspicion of drug trafficking.

The report shows that officers from Portsmouth and Piketon police, led by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Willis’ house on Johnson Hill Road in Waverly, on July 1, 2020, at 10:25 p.m. and stayed until 12:30 a.m. on July 2.

According to the incident report obtained by NBC4, the officers entered the home, cleared a tent in the backyard and also cleared a crawl space. They ran the plates on a 2001 Chevy Tahoe on the property as well, and confirmed it wasn’t stolen. A Piketon officer and his K9 went through the property to search for drugs, and the K9 flagged the back bedroom and the kitchen.

“Other deputies from the Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted the search and logging of the evidence that was located,” the report said.

Willis shared the home with another adult. Property listed as seized to impound:

A Mossburg 410 shotgun

A white sock full of change

A DVR security system, with 20 recordings

A small bag of marijuana from a camper in the yard

A small bag of marijuana from the master bedroom nightstand

A silver LG cellphone

$1,415 in cash from the master bedroom

$168 cash from the master bedroom

Also listed in the report was a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, but it’s unclear from the report whether it was seized.

The report later states: “Case closed. May be reopened at a later time if additional information is obtained. Raymont Willis Jr.’s whereabouts are unknown. He has been reported as a missing person by family.”

Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road two days after the raid. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who disappeared the following day and was also said to have been fed to pigs — through a man who overdosed two weeks later, Luke Farmer.

In an email statement asking what happened to the evidence after the case closed, a spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation gave NBC4 this statement:

“BCI was requested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to work the missing persons case of Raymont Willis. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing. Generally speaking, during a criminal investigation, items seized are not returned while the case is open. Typically, items determined to not have evidentiary value may be returned, but other items of evidence may be held by law enforcement while the case is pending unless exemptions apply.”

Read the report from the raid on Willis’ home below: