PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the back of a Volvo backhoe, which was also heading west. Smith veered off the right side of the highway and his Silverado caught fire.

A Pike County Coroner pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the accident while the driver of the backhoe was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center with minor injuries.