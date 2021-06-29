Pike County Sheriff injured following crash

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pike County Sheriff was taken to the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Piketon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans was driving a marked 2014 Dodge Charger with his lights and sirens activated south on U.S. 23, responding to a call.

Barbara E. Beekman, of Lucasville, was driving a 2017 Chrysler minivan east on Zebulon Street when the sheriff’s office said she pulled out from a stop sign and attempted to turn left onto U.S. 23.

Beekman’s minivan, which the sheriff’s office said failed to yield the right of way, was then struck by Evans’ cruiser.

Evans was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Beekman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.