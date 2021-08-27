Passenger dies in early morning Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An early morning car crash has taken the life of a 44-year old man in Pike County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Post responded around 6 a.m. Friday to reports of a crash on SR 32 east at the interchange with US 23 south.

They say 66-year old Terry Searls of Bidwell, Ohio, had been driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu westbound on SR 32 when he allegedly failed to yield while turning onto US 23 southbound. Searls’ car struck a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 25-year old Colton Farmer of Piketon, who had been traveling eastbound on SR 32, according to troopers.

The passenger in Searls’ car, Ronald L. Graham of Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

Neither driver was injured and the crash remains under investigation, according to troopers.