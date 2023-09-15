PIKE COUNTY (WCMH) – One person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Pike County on Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 2:33 p.m. on State Route 32 near milepost 10.

Deborah Crabtree, 40, of Lucasville was attempting to cross State Route 32 from Tennyson Road, when she failed to yield to a semi traveling eastbound on State Route 32, police said.

Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were life-flighted.

The crash remains under investigation.