Multi-agency search leads to arrests of four Pike County men on theft charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agencies from Scioto and Pike counties have arrested four men in a series of thefts around the Lucasville and West Portsmouth areas.

The thefts occurred at Pendleton Truck Sales, Big Bear Camp Grounds, and individual vehicles, according to a news release.

After receiving suspect names and vehicle descriptions, authorities began searching several locations in Pike County. Two men were arrested and stolen property recovered following a search on Buchanan Rd.

Detectives obtained search warrants for two additional Pike County locations where they arrested another suspect and recovered stolen property, including a loaded gun.

Arrested were:

Jeremy Thompson, 42, of Piketon . Thompson was served an indictment warrant for having weapons under disability and is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Terry Sines, 27, of Waverly . Sines was arrested on warrants for receiving stolen property, as well as on a parole violation. He is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Jeremy Hill, 41, of Waverly . Hill was charged with two counts of breaking & entering, theft of firearm, having weapons while under disability, and a parole warrant. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Brian C. Vest, 35, of Piketon. Vest was charged with two counts of breaking & entering, theft of a firearm, having weapons while under disability, and a warrant for receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $20,000 bond and has a warrant holder out of Ross County.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police, Piketon Police, ODNR, and the Fire Marshal’s Office all assisted in the investigation.

More arrests are expected, according to the release.