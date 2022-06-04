WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Saturday morning in Waverly, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states that Jason Jones, 36, was driving his motorcycle west on Coal Dock Road near the intersection of Straight Creek Road in Union Township at 7:20am.

While driving, Jones was hit by a car going east that drove left of the center and sustained life-threatening injuries, per OSHP.

Patrol says Jones was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to OSHP, impairment is suspected in this crash as the investigation continues.