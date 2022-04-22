PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash in Pike County on Bell Hollow Road left one man dead on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William A. Christie, 76, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was traveling southeast on Bell Hollow Road when the motorcycle he was driving traveled into the oncoming lane, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree, said OSHP in a media release.

Christie died there from his injuries.

Bell Hollow Road was closed for approximately two hours and is now reopened, OSHP said.