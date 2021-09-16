Motion hearing scheduled Thursday for George Wagner III

Pike County

by:

Posted:
Pike County murder suspect George ‘Billy' Wagner appeared in court Thursday

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — George “Billy” Wagner III is scheduled to be in court Thursday for a hearing in the Rhoden family murder trial.  

Wagner III is one of four family members accused in the 2016 killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County.  

He is facing 22 charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglarly and tampering with evidence.  

Wagner’s wife Angela and one of his sons, Jake, have both pleaded guilty to the several charges in the case, as part of an agreement with prosecutors not to pursue the death penalty.  

Wagner’s other son, George Wagner IV, is currently scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 25. 

