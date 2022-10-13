WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — In Pike County, the murder trial of George Wagner IV continued on Thursday with the jury hearing two hours of recorded audio from Wagner’s mother, a year after the killings of the Rhoden family.

“My son wouldn’t do that, he had nothing against them. And even though him and Hanna broke up, it wasn’t enough for that,” said Angela Wagner, on the recording by BCI agents.

According to prosecutors, the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, who was one of the eight victims.

In court, the jury heard from BCI agents who questioned Angela Wagner at the border in 2017, during which she denied her family’s involvement in the murders. Even though agents produced evidence of boot prints at the scene, matching those which Angela Wagner had purchased for her family before the shootings.

“We know it came from those particular shoes that you bought, less than two and a half weeks prior to the murders,” said Jennifer Comisford, a BCI special agent, heard on the recording.

“I do not think it could be those,” responded Angela Wagner. “They are,” said Comisford.

The investigators later questioned her on the shell casings they discovered outside her family’s driveway, which matched those at the crime scenes.

“The shell casings in your driveway, the 22 shell casings were fired from the same gun, that killed,” said Rick Ward, a BCI special agent, heard on the recording.

“There’s no way,” said Wagner. “Angela, it’s an identical match,” said Comisford. “There’s no way, that they were, there’s no way,” Wagner responded.

Then, near the end of the recording, Wagner refused to answer any more questions, instead asking for a lawyer.

“Angela you’re not being 100% with me,” said Ward. “I can tell by the way you’re talking with me.”

“Ok then I’m just going to stop, I’m going to stop,” said Wagner.

Meanwhile, the defense attorneys for George Wagner IV have argued that he had no knowledge of his family’s motives, and took no part in their actions.

Wagner’s younger brother Jake and his mother Angela later reached plea deals with state to avoid the death penalty, and are expected to testify against him. Meanwhile, the patriarch of the family. Billy Wagner, is still awaiting trial.