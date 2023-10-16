NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her mother charged after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 3:43 p.m. on the 3000 block of Jasper Road in Newton Township.

A 2005 Ford Focus driven by Chasity D. Bliss, 43, of Piketon, was driving east on Jasper Road with her two daughters in the back seat, police said. The Focus then drove off the road and hit a driveway, a utility pole, and a tree before stopping in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was killed in the crash, OSHP said. Her other daughter, 5, was uninjured. Police believe the 7-year-old was not restrained at the time of the crash.

Police said Bliss was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash. She was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and is currently being held in Pike County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.