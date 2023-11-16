WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A mother was charged with endangering children after her toddler fired a gun in Walmart on Thursday.

Authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot inside the Walmart in Waverly around 11:12 a.m. When they got there, a woman reported to police that her 2-year-old son had gotten ahold of her Taurus 9mm firearm and accidentally discharged it, according to the Waverly Police Department.

The woman said her child had taken the firearm from her purse, resulting in an accidental shot being fired. The gunshot went through the ceiling, and the child suffered a minor injury to his forehead due to contact with the magazine, police said.

The child was released to the care of a guardian and taken to an urgent care facility. The woman responsible for the firearm was taken into custody and charged with endangering children. Waverly police did not identify the woman who was arrested.