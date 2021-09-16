Man killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Pike County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 8 p.m., Wednesday, troopers responded to the area of County Road 42 and Sugar Run Road on the report of a crash.

Troopers say James Lee Combs, 61, of Piketon, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on Sugar Run Road when the vehicle failed to take a turn, before traveling off the roadway and striking a tree.

Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say Combs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.