WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Pike County man could serve life in prison after submitting a guilty plea on the murder of a West Portsmouth man.

According to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, Kennith Nelson was identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Luke Bricker. Bricker, 35, was found on the roadway of State Route 772, west of Piketon, on the morning of May 28.

Pike County Sheriff deputies pronounced Bricker dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation led to 30 search warrants in two counties and resulted in one person of interest being taken into custody.

Within 72 hours Nelson was taken into custody after a multi-county manhunt. He confessed to shooting Bricker on June 29. On Friday Nelson entered a plea of guilty to murder with a firearms specification.

A Pike County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced Nelson to a minimum of 18 years in prison, with the possibility of life in prison.