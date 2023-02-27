WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man suspected of an attempted abduction is on the run after avoiding capture during a high-speed chase Sunday in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 10 a.m. on a possible abduction with a firearm near Ohio State Route 220 and River Road, near Waverly. While responding to the report, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle in question.

The driver, 34-year-old Timothy Joe Brown, sped away from deputies and led them on a high-speed chase. Brown is described as 6’6” tall, about 300 pounds and has a tattoo on each arm, one of a confederate flag, another of a skull. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

At 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the female victim was found walking along Rapp Montgomery Road, approximately 10 miles from the reported abduction.

Brown has outstanding warrants through the Adult Parole Authority and is now facing charges of abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, assault, and burglary.

Anyone with information on this incident or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 or the Southern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force at 740-354-5656.