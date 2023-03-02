WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man on the run, suspected of an attempted abduction, was arrested after a high-speed chase and an hours-long search through the woods in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Brown, wanted for the alleged abduction of a woman at gunpoint, was arrested after he led several departments on a chase that lasted several hours near a home on Innovation Parkway in Waverly.

Brown is accused of an attempted abduction on Sunday, Feb. 26 near State Route 220 and River Road. He avoided capture during a traffic stop and led Pike County deputies on a high-speed chase. His vehicle was found abandoned on Rapp Hollow Road, but Brown was at large and considered armed and dangerous.

At 2 p.m. that afternoon, the female victim was found walking along Rapp Montgomery Road, approximately 10 miles from the reported abduction.

Pike County deputies arrested Timothy Brown after an hours-long search through the Pike County woods. (Courtesy Photo/Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

On Feb. 28 deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Innovation Parkway, about ten miles north of where the vehicle was found. At the same time, a dark-colored Lincoln SUV pulled up to the home and sped off into the woods. The SUV was found on a road in a wooded area, as were Brown and an unknown woman, but the two fled from deputies again.

After an hours-long search from Pike County deputies, along with the Waverly Police Department, Pike County Adult Probation officers and a drone from the Pike County EMA, Brown was seen in a field attempting to start a Ford Ranger near the home on Innovation Parkway. He ran back into the woods, but was found a short time later hiding in some brush.

Brown and Jennifer Blanton were arrested without further incident. They were also in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. Their case will be presented to the Pike County grand jury at a later date.

Brown also had outstanding warrants through the Adult Parole Authority and is facing charges of abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, assault and burglary.