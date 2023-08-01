Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Five juveniles were taken into custody after leading a Waverly police officer on a car chase Sunday morning in a stolen car.

At 1:37 a.m., the officer attempted to pull over a Hyundai for violating multiple traffic laws, according to the Waverly Police Department. When the officer activated their sirens and overhead lights, the driver sped up away from police.

The officer began to pursue the car, which was speeding and crossing through multiple lanes of traffic. The pursuit ended more than 25 miles away on State Route 348 in Scioto County when the driver eventually stopped.

Three female occupants cooperated with police and were taken into custody, while two male occupants attempted to flee the scene on foot, per police. Soon after, the two males were taken into custody without incident.

Upon an investigation, police discovered that the Hyundai was reported stolen from Chillicothe.