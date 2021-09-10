COVID cases cause Waverly City Schools to revert to remote learning

Pike County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Waverly City Schools is reverting to remote learning following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, the school reported 39% of students and staff were out sick Thursday, prompting the district to close its doors Friday for cleaning.

The district also canceled its Friday night football game with Chillicothe.

Waverly’s remote learning will begin Monday, Sept. 13, according to the post. The district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 20 with a facemask mandate in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Retired firefighter remembers days spend at "Ground Zero"

President Biden announces vaccine requirement

Mask mandate goes into effect

9/11: 20 years later, Man searches for brother in aftermath

Deadly shooting on city's southeast side

Redistricting Ohio, deadline set for next week

More Local News