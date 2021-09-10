COVID cases cause Waverly City Schools to revert to remote learning

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Waverly City Schools is reverting to remote learning following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, the school reported 39% of students and staff were out sick Thursday, prompting the district to close its doors Friday for cleaning.

The district also canceled its Friday night football game with Chillicothe.

Waverly’s remote learning will begin Monday, Sept. 13, according to the post. The district plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 20 with a facemask mandate in place.