WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man has died Wednesday morning after being struck by a car south of Waverly in Pike County.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:19 a.m., 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart of Columbus was walking southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 104 near Waverly. A 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound then struck him.

OSHP said Barnhart was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck, from Chillicothe, was not injured. There is no information at this time on what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.