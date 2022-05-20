WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the dead body on a ledge adjacent to a creek beside State Route 220.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and sheriff’s office is withholding the victim’s name until the body is identified and the family is notified.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case.