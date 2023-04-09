WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men have been arrested after an alleged hostage situation turned into a chase in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 3:08 p.m., hearing a woman and man arguing, with the woman allegedly screaming, “You are holding me hostage.”

The sheriff’s office was able to pinpoint the call to the area of Jasper Elementary School in Piketon. One minute after the call came in, Pike County deputies and officers from Piketon and Waverly police departments responded to the area.

A witness at the scene told officers that a man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Jerry Parsons II, 21, of Waverly, had forced the woman into his car. The witness also told law enforcement that he was assaulted by Parsons. The sheriff’s office said Parsons then fled the scene in an SUV.

After alerting other law enforcement agencies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) of the incident, OSHP troopers spotted the SUV traveling on Fog Road, with officers attempting to stop the car. The SUV fled from troopers, kicking off the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

OSHP troopers then deployed stop sticks near Germany and Owl Creek roads, with the stop sticks disabling the SUV. The SUV then turned onto Vance Road, where officers were able to stop the car, taking its occupants into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parsons was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and felony abduction.

In addition to Parsons, law enforcement officers took the driver, Andrew Workman, 33, of Chillicothe, into custody on outstanding warrants in Pike County for disobeying police and drug trafficking. He also had a Ross County warrant for assault. OSHP has also filed felony fleeing and eluding charges against Workman.

The alleged abduction victim was later identified as a 23-year-old Lucasville woman.

The case will be presented to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office for more possible charges and grand jury indictments.

Both men are currently being held in the Pike County jail.